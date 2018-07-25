NAMPT inhibition activates AMPK and downregulates mTOR signalling in hepatocarcinoma cells

In HCC tissue, AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), a major regulator of cellular energy homeostasis that coordinates multiple metabolic pathways, has been shown to be dysregulated compared to normal tissue [20;21]. AMPK activity opposes tumor development and negatively regulates the Warburg effect (aerobic glycolysis) leading to suppression of tumor growth in vivo [20-22]. AMPK translates changes in glucose availability and fluctuation of energy to mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) and thereby acts as a master energy sensor to modulate cellular activities in response to energy stress [23;24]. mTOR, a serine/threonine protein kinase, has been observed to be increased in multiple human cancers, including HCC, where it is associated with less differentiated tumors, earlier tumor recurrence, and worse survival outcomes [25;26]. Inhibition of mTOR has proven efficacious in clinical trials [26;27]. Recently, there is great scientific interest in finding molecular pathways and novel compounds that target AMPK/mTOR signalling as a new treatment option for HCC.

Little is known about the interaction of NAMPT and AMPK/mTOR signalling during the development of HCC. In this study, we investigated the effects of the NAMPT inhibitor FK866 on hepatocarcinoma cells and non-cancerous human hepatocytes. We asked whether or not FK866-induced energy stress might activate AMPK and modify the mTOR signalling pathway and whether the observed effects could be rescued by the NAMPT enzyme product NMN.

Material and Methods Material

Cell culture media, supplements and antibiotics were obtained from PAA (Cölbe, Germany) or Invitrogen (Karlsruhe, Germany). FK866, nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) and camptothecin were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich (Munich, Germany). Etoposide was purchased from Merck Millipore (Darmstadt, Germany). Hepatocarcinoma cell lines Huh7 cells (p53-mutated) and Hep3B cells (p53-deficient) were maintained in DMEM medium with high glucose or MEM medium, repectively. Media were supplemented with 10% fetal bovine serum (FBS), 2mM glutamine, 100IU penicillin and 100μg/mL streptomycin. All cells were grown at 37°C in a humidified atmosphere of 95% air and 5% CO2. Primary human hepatocytes Tissue samples from patients undergoing liver surgery at the University Medical Center Regensburg were used. Primary human hepatocytes (PHH) were isolated and cultivated as described recently [28]. Briefly, non-neoplastic tissue samples from liver resections were obtained from patients undergoing partial hepatectomy for metastatic liver tumors of colorectal cancer. PHHs were isolated using a modified two-step EGTA/collagenase perfusion procedure and plated on collagen coated dishes. Experimental procedures were performed according to the guidelines of the charitable state controlled foundation HTCR (Human Tissue and Cell Research, Regensburg, Germany), with the informed patient’s consent approved by the local ethical committee of the University of Regensburg. All experiments involving human tissues and cells have been carried out in accordance to The Code of Ethics of the World Medical Association (Declaration of Helsinki). Cells were seeded in Williams’ Medium E containing 2mM glutamine, -7 10 mol/L dexamethasone, 100IU penicillin, 100μg/mL streptomycin and 10%FBS. All cells were grown at 37°C in a humidified atmosphere of 95% air and 5% CO2.

Cell treatments FK866 was dissolved in DMSO to create a stock solution of 10mM. NMN was dissolved in the appropriate medium for a stock solution of 100mM. After 16h serum starvation, cells were treated with the indicated concentration of FK866 alone or in combination with NMN [500μM] for 24, 48 and 72h. Cell viability and apoptosis Cell viability analysis was conducted using the cell proliferation reagent WST-1 (Roche, Grenzach-Wyhlen, Germany) according to manufacturer ́s instructions. To examine the effects of FK866 on cell death, the number of dead cells was measured by FACS analysis at different time points (48h, 72h) using the AnnexinV-FITC Apoptosis Detection Kit (BD PharmingenTM, Franklin Lakes, USA). Adherent and floating cells were analysed according to manufacturer ́s protocol. Samples were analysed using a Beckton-Dickinson FACS LSRII. As positive control, apoptosis was induced via camptothecin [2μM] and etoposide [85μM] for 24h. Annexin (An )and double-stained An /propidium iodide (PI ) cells were considered as dead cells. ATP measurement ATP levels were measured with the luminescent-based CellTiter-Glo® Luminescent Cell Viability Assay (Promega, Madison, USA) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Western Blot